Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

An electronic notice board in Bolton town centre (Peter Byrne/PA)

Here is Friday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to May 24, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (May 25-28) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

(PA Graphics)

Of the 315 local areas in England, 176 (56%) have seen a rise in rates, 125 (40%) have seen a fall and 14 are unchanged.

Bolton in Greater Manchester continues to have the highest rate, with 1,159 new cases in the seven days to May 24, the equivalent of 403.1 cases per 100,000 people.

This is up from 385.3 in the seven days to May 17.

Blackburn with Darwen in Lancashire has the second highest rate, up from 186.4 to 355.4, with 532 new cases.

Rossendale in Lancashire has the third highest, up from 40.6 to 212.6, with 152 new cases.

The five areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

Rossendale (up from 40.6 to 212.6)

Blackburn with Darwen (186.4 to 355.4)

Bedford (141.4 to 195.0)

Hyndburn (51.8 to 103.6)

Reigate & Banstead (8.7 to 55.8)

(PA Graphics)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on May 28 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to May 24; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to May 24; rate of new cases in the seven days to May 17; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to May 17.