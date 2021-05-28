Any acts of intimidation should be reported to police – Edwin Poots

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson

The new DUP leader has said any allegations of threats to anyone should be reported to police.

Edwin Poots was responding to reports that his former rival for the leadership of the party Sir Jeffrey Donaldson claimed loyalist group the UDA had threatened members of his team.

The Irish Independent has reported that Sir Jeffrey made the claim during the meeting of the DUP on Thursday night to ratify Mr Poots’ election as leader.

DUP leader Edwin Poots (Brian Lawless/PA)

Mr Poots said no members of his team engaged in acts of intimidation, insisting they fought a fair and clean campaign.

“If that’s the case then Jeffrey should report that to police,” Mr Poots told reporters in Belfast on Friday.

“If anyone was intimidated, that should be reported to police.

“I can assure you categorically that no member of my team engaged in any activities of intimidation or bullying. We fought a fair campaign, we fought a clean campaign, it was a close contest, I accepted the outcome and I would have accepted the outcome if I had lost it.

“I would encourage all others, if there was anything that was done untoward by any individual, then that should be reported to police, and it certainly didn’t come from my team.”