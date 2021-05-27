No human remains found in search for suspected Fred West murder victim

Excavation work at the Clean Plate café has now been completed and we can confirm no human remains or items of significance to the investigation have been found.

Further statements from officers and Mary Bastholm's family will be issued later.

More: https://t.co/6vNuyEp1I4 pic.twitter.com/zbWWxJIaOJ

— Glos Police (@Glos_Police) May 27, 2021