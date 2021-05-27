Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

A Covid-19 sign on the high street in Hounslow, west London (Kirsty O'Connor/PA)

Here is Thursday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to May 23, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (May 24-27) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 315 local areas in England, 168 (53%) have seen a rise in rates, 132 (42%) have seen a fall and 15 are unchanged.

(PA Graphics)

Bolton in Greater Manchester continues to have the highest rate, with 1,245 new cases in the seven days to May 23 – the equivalent of 433.0 cases per 100,000 people.

This is up from 343.2 in the seven days to May 16.

Blackburn with Darwen in Lancashire has the second highest rate, up from 159.7 to 333.3, with 499 new cases.

Bedford has the third highest, up from 123.5 to 208.3, with 361 new cases.

The five areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

Blackburn with Darwen (up from 159.7 to 333.3)

Rossendale (35.0 to 166.5)

Bolton (343.2 to 433.0)

Bedford (123.5 to 208.3)

Hyndburn (45.7 to 91.3)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on May 27 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to May 23; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to May 23; rate of new cases in the seven days to May 16; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to May 16.