Almost nine in 10 over-60s in England fully vaccinated, figures suggest

Cubicles inside Salisbury Cathedral, Wiltshire, for people to receive an injection of the coronavirus vaccine (Steve Parsons/PA)

Nearly nine in 10 people in England aged 60 and over are now fully vaccinated against Covid-19, figures suggest.

An estimated 87.0% of people in this age group had received both doses of a vaccine by May 23.

(PA Graphics)

Some 48.5% of people aged 55 to 59 are also estimated to have had both doses, along with 41.2% of those aged 50 to 54.

People aged 60 and over were in the top seven groups on the priority list for vaccines, with initial doses offered to over-80s from early December and over-70s from mid-January.

The figures for vaccinations were published by NHS England, and have been combined with population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.

In Bolton, where the Indian variant of coronavirus has pushed Covid-19 case rates to the highest anywhere in the UK, 87.6% of people aged 60 and over are fully vaccinated, up from 82.2% seven days earlier, according to analysis by the PA news agency.

(PA Graphics)

In Blackburn with Darwen, which has the second highest rate in the UK and where the Indian variant is also driving a spike in cases, 84.1% of those aged 60 and over have received both doses, up from 79.2%.

In Bedford, which has the third highest rate, the proportion of people 60 and over fully vaccinated has risen week-on-week from 80.4% to 86.5%.

The highest estimated proportion of people aged 60 and over to be fully vaccinated is in Mid Suffolk (95.9%), followed by Stratford-on-Avon (95.6%) and Telford & Wrekin (95.3%).

The lowest proportion is in the City of London (59.0%) followed by the London boroughs of Westminster (59.1%) and Tower Hamlets (61.2%).

Among younger age groups, 27.7% of people aged 45 to 49 are now estimated to have received both doses of vaccine, along with 24.3% of people aged 40 to 44.