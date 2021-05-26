What the papers say – May 26

The cancellation of lockdown advice, the continuing vaccine rollout and the Prime Minister being “under siege” all feature on Wednesday’s front pages.
Ministers were forced into retreat over the “local lockdowns” reports The Daily Telegraph, with initial guidance urging more than a million people in eight areas to restrict their travel.
The same story leads the i and The Independent, while The Guardian reports the restrictions caused “confusion and anger”.
The offering of vaccines to everyone aged over 30 leads The Times, with vaccination rates reaching “all-time highs” giving a boost to hopes restrictions can end next month.
The Daily Express leads with reports only 15 people tested positive for Covid after pilot events, calling them “stunning test successes” and “proof we need to open up”.
The Daily Mirror says Boris Johnson is “under siege”, reporting he initially backed plans for a breakaway European Super League.
Metro writes on airlines avoiding Belarussian airspace after a flight was diverted to Minsk and an opposition journalist arrested at the weekend.
The loss of 40,000 jobs at high street firms bought by private equity leads the Daily Mail.
One job that has not been lost leads The Sun, the paper reporting DIY SOS presenter Nick Knowles will remain at the BBC after filming an advert for breakfast cereal.
The Financial Times says Chancellor Rishi Sunak will look to block certain companies from listing in London over national security concerns.
And the Daily Star leads with Professor Brian Cox fearing “everything we know about the universe could be wrong”.