What the papers say – March 31

A collection of British newspapers

Pictures of people enjoying sunny weather in England feature on the front pages of many Wednesday papers, alongside stories of the race gap and policing of the Sarah Everard vigil.

The Times leads with the Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities report which concluded Britain is a “model on race for other countries”.

The report also leads The Independent, saying it found “overt and outright racism” persists in the UK but institutional discrimination based on race does not exist.

And the Daily Mail calls the “landmark report” an example of “Britain’s race revolution”.

Elsewhere, temperatures reaching 24C lead the Daily Mirror, with the paper leading on sunseekers being urged to not break coronavirus rules.

The Daily Express says people are “hot, but not bothered”, and the Daily Star runs with a sideways take of the warm spell.

The Daily Telegraph leads with reports the leaders of France and Germany are in discussion with Moscow to supply the Russia-developed Covid jab to the EU.

Wednesday’s Daily TELEGRAPH: “Merkel and Macron turn to Putin for vaccines” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/wavNWTIzE1 — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) March 30, 2021

And The Guardian claims the chief inspector of schools in England was ignored by ministers when she asked for greater powers to check for abuse in private schools.

Guardian front page, Wednesday 31 March 2021: Ofsted plea for power to check for abuse in private schools ignored pic.twitter.com/OWRn4YLbA4 — The Guardian (@guardian) March 30, 2021

Metro leads on “cops being in the clear” after an independent watchdog said officers behaved “sensitively” while breaking up a vigil to Sarah Everard.

? Tomorrow's paper tonight ? SARAH VIGIL DEMO: COPS IN THE CLEAR Police union hits out at the 'armchair critics'#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/gJbsyfTq9k — Metro (@MetroUK) March 30, 2021

The i leads with the co-creator of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine saying Britain does not have enough capacity to manufacture vaccination doses.

The Sun carries an interview with former Arsenal and France star Thierry Henry talking about his decision to leave social media.

Tomorrow's front page: 'Thierry Henry tells Sun's @T_Deeney why he is qutting social media over racists and bullies' https://t.co/k3DGoGGmKY pic.twitter.com/75uM4uJpeW — The Sun (@TheSun) March 30, 2021

And the Financial Times continues with the fallout of a hedge fund needing to sell billions of dollars in shares.