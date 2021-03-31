2020 worst year on record for UK economy despite ending with stronger bounceback

An England lockdown 'Stay at home' sign

The UK economy suffered a steeper contraction during the first coronavirus lockdown but bounced back more strongly than previously thought at the end of 2020, according to official figures.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said gross domestic product (GDP) – a measure of the size of the economy – shrank by even more than first forecast between April and June last year – plummeting by 19.5% against the 19% initial estimate.

However, in a raft of revisions to previous figures, the ONS said the economy rebounded by 16.9% and 1.3% in the third and fourth quarters of 2020 respectively.

This marked steep increases on the 16.1% and 1% previous estimates.

GDP is estimated to have grown 1.3% in Quarter 4 (Oct to Dec) 2020, revised up 0.3 percentage points from the previous estimate https://t.co/PprLqJIK8f pic.twitter.com/qBwd0ZJYVn — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) March 31, 2021

The widespread revisions left GDP plummeting by 9.8% overall in 2020, against the 9.9% first pencilled in, but still the worst annual performance for more than 300 years.

Jonathan Athow, deputy national statistician at the ONS, said: “Our revised quarterly figures show the economy shrank a little more than previously estimated in the initial stages of the pandemic, before recovering slightly more strongly in the second half of last year.