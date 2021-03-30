What the papers say – March 30

A collection of British newspapers

Coronavirus curbs easing in England, calls to tackle sex abuse in schools and the start of the trial of the police officer accused over the death of George Floyd lead the Tuesday papers.

The Times features Prime Minister Boris Johnson saying England is on track for shops and pubs to reopen in a fortnight.

Covid also leads the i with the paper reporting 60 million doses of the Novavax jab will now be produced in Britain rather than the EU, a story which also leads the Daily Express.

The Sun writes Mr Johnson has served a “couple of aces”, adding the Prime Minister suggested Britons could “boost resilience” to Covid by getting fit in the sun.

While the Daily Mail writes about the “first steps to freedom”, but asks why lockdown restrictions cannot be eased more quickly.

Elsewhere, The Daily Telegraph leads on the leaders of the UK, France and Germany saying the world needs a “global settlement” to protect states in a post-Covid world.

The Guardian says Ofsted has been urged to act following “shocking allegations of sexual misconduct in schools”, while The Independent also says an inquiry is being urged after 9,000 reports of harassment.

Metro leads on the opening of the trial into Derek Chauvin, accused of murdering black man George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The Daily Mirror contains further stories about Mr Johnson and his relationship with Jennifer Arcuri.

The Financial Times writes about a billion dollar “fire sale” after a hedge fund client was forced to sell US and Chinese stocks.

