Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

A social distancing sign in Guildford (Adam Davy/PA)

Here is Tuesday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to March 26, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (March 27-30) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

(PA Graphics)

Of the 315 local areas in England, 139 (44%) have seen a rise in case rates, 169 (54%) have seen a fall and seven are unchanged.

Corby in Northamptonshire continues to have the highest rate in England, with 175 new cases recorded in the seven days to March 26, the equivalent of 242.3 cases per 100,000 people.

This is up from 184.2 per 100,000 in the seven days to March 19.

Rotherham has the second highest rate, up from 144.7 to 168.0, with 446 new cases.

North Warwickshire has the third highest rate, up from 70.5 to 157.8, with 103 new cases.

The five areas with the biggest week-on-week rise are:

North Warwickshire (up from 70.5 to 157.8)

Corby (184.2 to 242.3)

Hinckley & Bosworth (45.1 to 88.4)

Copeland (7.3 to 42.5)

Bexley (25.8 to 59.6)

(PA Graphics)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on March 30 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to March 26; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to March 26; rate of new cases in the seven days to March 19; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to March 19.