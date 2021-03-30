Fall in number of pupils in school as more children forced to self-isolate

Coronavirus

The proportion of pupils attending schools in England last week dropped as more children were forced to self-isolate at home, Government data suggests.

Nine in 10 state school pupils were in class on March 25, down from 91% on March 18 when all schools in England had fully returned, the Department for Education (DfE) analysis shows.

The data suggests that 220,000 pupils were out of class and self-isolating on Thursday last week due to potential contact with a case of Covid-19, up from 169,000 pupils in the previous week.

The DfE estimates that approximately 3.3% of all pupils on roll – up to 264,000 children – did not attend school for Covid-19-related reasons on March 25, up from 2.5% on March 18.

This includes 173,000 pupils who were self-isolating due to a potential contact with a Covid-19 case inside the school, and a further 47,000 pupils were self-isolating due to a possible contact outside of school.

Overall, 28,000 pupils were absent because they suspected they had Covid-19 on March 25 – up from 21,000 the previous week – and 9,000 were off after testing positive for Covid-19, up from 7,000.

A total of 7,000 pupils were absent as their school was closed due to Covid-19-related reasons, up from 4,000.

Secondary schools in England were given flexibility to stagger the return of their pupils between March 8 and 12 to allow for the mass testing of students.

All students in secondary schools were expected to complete three rapid Covid-19 tests on their return, spaced three to five days apart, then further tests at home twice a week.

Around 87% of secondary school pupils were in on March 25, a fall on March 18 when 89% attended.

Attendance in primary schools also fell to 93% on Thursday last week from 95% the previous week.

The DfE said the main reason for absence among pupils who did not attend school for Covid-19-related reasons was self-isolation due to contact with a possible case inside the school.

Figures published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) last week showed that Covid-19 infection levels among children of secondary school age in England had increased slightly.