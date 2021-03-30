Camilla pays tribute to manager’s ‘brilliant’ idea to help abuse survivors

The Rail to Refuge scheme was introduced by all train operators during the first lockdown and figures show that four survivors a day, on average, have used the lifesaving scheme so far.

Find out more about #RailToRefuge ⬇️https://t.co/2Q5wYWCs1Z pic.twitter.com/eaftUUcGwC

— The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) March 30, 2021