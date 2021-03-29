Temperatures expected to reach 24C in England as lockdown measures ease

Big swings in #temperature will occur in the coming days ?️

A rippling weather front will bring heavy #rain to the northwest during the first part of the week ⚠️

But in the south, it becomes #sunny and very #warm by Tuesday ?

By #Easter much colder air is likely to return ? pic.twitter.com/2PZwqnLR5D

— Met Office (@metoffice) March 27, 2021