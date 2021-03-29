Survey on tackling violence against women received 160,000 responses – Patel

Priti Patel

A survey on tackling violence against women and girls reopened in the wake of Sarah Everard’s death has received more than 160,000 responses, according to the Home Secretary.

Priti Patel said the public consultation received an “unprecedented” 162,513 submissions since it reopened and that a strategy on tackling violence against women and girls will be published “later this year”.

The call for evidence closed in February following an initial 10-week period, inviting responses from those with views on, or lived experiences of, crimes considered as violence against women and girls.

It reopened from March 12 for two weeks prompted by an outpouring of experiences shared online following the death of 33-year-old marketing executive Ms Everard.

“I’d like to thank every single one of you who contributed to an unprecedented 162,513 responses following Sarah’s tragic death,” the Home Secretary said on Twitter.

“This Government is listening and your responses will inform a new tackling violence against women and girls strategy, which will be published later this year.”