Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Here is Monday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to March 25, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (March 26-29) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 315 local areas in England, 135 (43%) have seen a rise in case rates, 172 (55%) have seen a fall and eight are unchanged.

Corby in Northamptonshire continues to have the highest rate in England, with 170 new cases recorded in the seven days to March 25, the equivalent of 235.4 cases per 100,000 people.

This is up from 189.7 per 100,000 in the seven days to March 18.

Rotherham has the second highest rate, up from 144.3 to 169.2, with 449 new cases.

Barnsley has the third highest rate, down from 195.7 to 157.2, with 388 new cases.

The five areas with the biggest week-on-week rise are:

North Warwickshire (up from 67.4 to 151.7)

Corby (189.7 to 235.4)

Breckland (52.2 to 90.0)

Tendring (34.1 to 69.6)

South Kesteven (80.7 to 114.4)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on March 29 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to March 25; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to March 25; rate of new cases in the seven days to March 18; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to March 18.