Gareth Hewitt plays off the fairway at Vale Royal Abbey Golf Club, Cheshire

People in England have started to make the most of the relaxation of England’s coronavirus regulations.

Outdoor swimming pools, golf courses and organised team sports are now free to reopen.

Among the first to reopen its doors was the Morley Hayes Golf Club, near Derby, with players teeing off at 12.01am for a seven-hole floodlit charity tournament.

Richard Silk took the first tee shot at Morley Hayes Golf centre in Ilkeston (Jacob King/PA)

The golfers used neon coloured balls whilst under floodlights (Jacob King/PA)

People also joined a boot camp exercise class in Springhead Park, Rothwell, Leeds (Danny Lawson/PA)

Nicole Foster took to the water at Hillingdon Lido in Uxbridge, west London (Aaron Chown/PA)

Jenny Orme exits the pool at Hillingdon Lido, Uxbridge ((Aaron Chown/PA)

Nicola Foster and Jessica Walker were all smiles at Hillingdon Lido (Aaron Chown/PA)

Outdoor swimming pools are free to reopen after months of being shuttered (Aaron Chown/PA)

The stay-at-home order ended on Monday (Aaron Chown/PA)

Paul Lambert played from a bunker by the first green at Vale Royal Abbey Golf Club, Cheshire (Martin Rickett/PA)

Meanwhile, children enjoyed a game of rugby on the new 3G pitch at Victoria Park Rugby League Football Club, Warrington (Peter Byrne/PA)