Covid restrictions: What am I now allowed to do in England from Monday?

Coronavirus – Fri Mar 26, 2021

Lockdown restrictions in England are being eased, giving people greater freedoms outside.

Here the PA news agency sets out what restrictions are being lifted and what people in England can now do.

– What is changing today?

Restrictions in England will be relaxed from Monday, when the Easter holidays begin, to allow groups to meet up and socialise outside.

Groups of up to six people from any number of households or a group of any size from up to two households are now allowed to gather in parks and gardens with social distancing.

Outdoor sports facilities such as tennis and basketball courts will also reopen, with organised adult and children’s sport – including grassroots football – able to return.

The Government’s “stay at home” order will end, with messaging moving to “stay local”, but people will be asked to continue to work from home where possible and overseas travel will remain banned.

– Are there still restrictions in place?

Unfortunately there are still a large number of restrictions in England, most notably that people are still not allowed to socialise indoors outside their households or support bubbles.

Non-essential retail and hospitality venues such as pubs and restaurants will also remain closed, but takeaway food is still permitted.

Closed pubs and restaurants in Shoreditch, east London (Dominic Lipinski/PA Images)

The Metropolitan Police has warned that large gatherings will remain unlawful and officers will continue to respond quickly to ones which pose a serious risk to public health including large house parties or illegal raves.

– When will more restrictions be eased?

From April 12 at the earliest, shops, hairdressers, nail salons, libraries and outdoor hospitality venues such as beer gardens will be allowed to reopen.

Most outdoor attractions such as zoos and theme parks can reopen, although wider social distancing rules will still apply to prevent indoor mixing between different households.

(PA Graphics)

Indoor leisure facilities such as gyms and swimming pools will also be opened but for use by people on their own or in household groups.

Funerals can continue with up to 30 people, and the numbers able to attend weddings, receptions and commemorative events such as wakes will rise from six to 15.

– What happens next in England?

From no earlier than May 17, most social contact rules outside will be lifted although gatherings of more than 30 will remain illegal.

Indoors, the rule of six or two households will apply – although the Government has said it will keep under review whether it is safe to increase this.

Indoor hospitality, entertainment venues such as cinemas and soft play areas, the rest of the accommodation sector, and indoor adult group sports and exercise classes will also reopen.

Limited crowds will also be allowed at sporting events.

All remaining restrictions on social contact could be lifted from June 21, allowing for larger events to go ahead and nightclubs to reopen.

– What is happening in Scotland?

Outdoor mixing between four people from up to two households is already allowed, along with outdoor non-contact sports and organised group exercise.

The country’s “stay at home” order is to be removed on April 2, with Scots instead advised to “stay local”.

From April 5, click-and-collect retail services, along with garden centres, car dealerships, homeware stores and barbers and hairdressers, will also be able to reopen.

Scotland will then move out of lockdown and return to a levels system on April 26, when travel restrictions across the country will also be dropped and a host of other venues are allowed to reopen.

– And Northern Ireland?

All schoolchildren are due to be back in classes by April 12, after a phased return was accelerated on Monday.

Anyone who can work from home must work from home. Employers should take every possible step to help facilitate their employees working from home. Play your part in stopping the spread of the #COVID19. Find out more https://t.co/pXBf67D4iJ@niexecutive @healthdpt pic.twitter.com/yeBuVCy6Ds — nidirect (@nidirect) March 28, 2021

From April 1 up to six people from no more than two households can meet outdoors in a private garden and up to 10 people, from no more than two households, are able to participate in outdoor sporting activities.

From April 12, up to 10 people from no more than two households can meet outdoors in a private garden.

– What about in Wales?

Coronavirus restrictions in Wales were eased on Saturday to allow people to stay in self-contained holiday accommodation and the country’s “stay local” requirement was also lifted.

From today, organised outdoor children’s activities for under 18s can resume. Please remember to continue to wash your hands regularly, keep 2m distance, and wear a mask where needed. FAQs here ?https://t.co/fXJE4F4aH5 pic.twitter.com/faE0te1yG2 — Welsh Government #KeepWalesSafe (@WelshGovernment) March 27, 2021

Other changes to Wales’ coronavirus rules include allowing up to six people from two different households to meet and exercise outdoors, as well as organised outdoor activities and sports for under-18s.

Wales has already reopened hairdressers and allowed most school pupils to resume face-to-face teaching, with all pupils and college students expected to return to classrooms after the Easter break.