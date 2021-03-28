Wagamama to reopen around half its restaurants for outdoor dining on April 12

Wagamama

Restaurant group Wagamama has unveiled plans to reopen around half of its restaurants for outdoor dining on April 12 as restrictions ease under Boris Johnson’s road map out of lockdown.

The noodle and katsu chain confirmed that 72 of its eateries will be able to open for al fresco dining next month.

It comes under the Prime Minister’s plan to ease restrictions, with outdoor drinking and dining allowed at pubs and restaurants from April 12.

Restaurants and pubs in Scotland will be able to open for outdoor drinking and dining from April 26, with four Wagamama sites reopening on that date.

It will mark a welcome step for restaurants with outdoor space after the sector was forced to close to everything except takeaway orders since the third lockdown began at the beginning of the year.

From April 12, diners will be able to meet in a group of up to six people from different households, while a maximum of two households can meet to form a group of any size.

Indoor dining will only be allowed after May 17, when Wagamama will look to reopen the remainder of its restaurants.

A Wagamama spokesman said: “We’re excited to begin this first stage of reopening to our guests.”

“Our outdoor dining experience offers guests the same great Wagamama experience whilst complying with coronavirus safety regulations, ensuring both guest and staff safety,” he added.