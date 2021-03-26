What are the next steps to relax restrictions in each of the UK nations?

Someone receives a Covid-19 jab

Coronavirus lockdown restrictions continue to be eased in different stages across the UK, with significant changes in Wales taking hold from the weekend and in England from Monday.

Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford has said the country’s “stay local” requirement will be lifted on Saturday, meaning there will be no travel restrictions within Wales since it entered lockdown on December 20.

People can also stay in self-contained holiday accommodation from the same day, but an “all-Wales travel area” in place until April 12 means people cannot travel in or out of the country for at least another two weeks without a reasonable excuse, like work.

Thanks to a real team effort across Wales, coronavirus cases remain stable. We have the headroom to continue our careful, step-by-step approach to relaxing restrictions. In this thread I’ll outline the next set of changes that will come into effect from tomorrow. — Mark Drakeford (@fmwales) March 26, 2021

Other changes to Wales’ coronavirus rules from Saturday include allowing up to six people from two different households to meet and exercise outdoors, as well as organised outdoor activities and sports for under-18s.

But the relaxations are not to be taken advantage of by people living elsewhere in the UK – with England, Scotland and Northern Ireland still under lockdowns.

Here is a look at how the other UK nations are exiting the coronavirus shutdown.

You can leave home if you provide care or assistance for disabled or vulnerable people in your support bubble. This includes shopping for essential items and accessing services on their behalf. For more guidance on meeting others and care please visit: https://t.co/sjLHmgvmeK pic.twitter.com/pYLniIXDHO — GOV.UK (@GOVUK) March 22, 2021

– England

From Monday, when the Easter holidays begin, larger groups of up to six people, from any number of households, or a group of any size from up to two households, are allowed to gather in parks and gardens in England, according to Government guidelines.

This ends the “stay at home” order, but people are being encouraged to “stay local” where possible.

Outdoor sports facilities such as tennis and basketball courts are also set to reopen, with organised adult and children’s sport – including grassroots football – able to return.

Childcare and supervised activities outdoors for all children will also be allowed.

Shops, hairdressers, nail salons, libraries, outdoor attractions and outdoor hospitality venues such as beer gardens can reopen from April 12 at the earliest.

1,793,097 people in Scotland have been tested for #coronavirus The total confirmed as positive has risen by 701 to 215,599* Sadly 10 more patients who tested positive have died (7,572 in total) Latest update ➡ https://t.co/bZPbrCoQuxHealth advice ➡ https://t.co/l7rqArB6Qu pic.twitter.com/zhUbkCs5po — Scottish Government (@scotgov) March 25, 2021

– Scotland

The country’s “stay at home” order is to be removed on April 2, with Scots instead advised to “stay local”.

From April 5, click-and-collect retail services, along with garden centres, car dealerships, homeware stores and barbers and hairdressers, will also be able to reopen.

Scotland will then move out of lockdown and return to a levels system – starting with a “modified level three” – on April 26.

On the same date, travel restrictions across the country will be dropped, and a host of other venues are allowed to reopen, including libraries, museums and galleries, gyms and pools.

You should not travel in or out of Northern Ireland except where it is essential to do so. If you are arriving into Northern Ireland from within the Common Travel Area, self-isolate upon arrival for 10 days. Find out more: https://t.co/bLVqFlShnY@healthdpt @niexecutive pic.twitter.com/jF19OCwifx — nidirect (@nidirect) March 26, 2021

– Northern Ireland

All school children are due to be back in classes by April 12, after a phased return was accelerated on Monday.

The older primary school children – P4-P7 – on Monday joined the youngest who returned to the classroom more than two weeks ago, while Years 12-14 were also back at secondary schools across Northern Ireland.

The wider lockdown restrictions will be reviewed on April 15, but significant changes before then include:

– From April 1, up to six people from no more than two households can meet outdoors in a private garden.

– Up to 10 people, from no more than two households, are able to participate in outdoor sporting activities, but clubhouses and changing rooms will remain closed.

– Click-and-collect purchases allowed from garden centres and plant nurseries.

– From April 12, up to 10 people from no more than two households can meet outdoors in a private garden.