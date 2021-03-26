Kate ‘writes to Sarah Everard’s family to express her sympathy’

Duchess of Cambridge reportedly writes to family of Sarah Everard

The Duchess of Cambridge has reportedly written to Sarah Everard’s family after visiting a memorial for the 33-year-old a fortnight ago.

Kate is said to have written a personal and heartfelt letter to Ms Everard’s family expressing her sadness and sympathy following the marketing executive’s death.

Ms Everard, a former Durham University student went missing on March 3 while walking home after visiting a friend in south London, and her body was found in woodland near Ashford in Kent a week later.

The duchess wrote the letter because she felt it was important for her to pay her respects, the Mirror reported.

Sarah Everard vanished on March 3 while walking home in south London (Family handout/PA)

The newspaper said it was a “deeply personal and heartfelt letter”.

Kensington Palace said it would not comment on private correspondence.

Kate visited the memorial dedicated to Ms Everard in Clapham Common on March 13.

It is understood Kate made the visit in part because she remembers what it felt like to walk around London at night before she got married.

She was seen pausing in front of floral tributes to Ms Everard, which were placed around a bandstand in the south London park.