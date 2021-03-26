Five bailed as police name victim in murder probe

Mollie Taylor

The family of a 29-year-old woman whose death sparked a murder inquiry have thanked the emergency services for their efforts to save her.

Mollie Taylor died at a property in Hill Road, Overdale, Telford, on Tuesday, following reports she was assaulted near a shop in the Hadley area late on Monday.

In a statement issued through West Mercia Police, her relatives said: “It is with great sadness that the family of Mollie Rose Taylor wish to announce her passing on the 23rd of March despite the amazing efforts of the emergency services to try and save her life.

“We would like to thank everyone for their condolences, but would now respectfully request that we are given the time and space to grieve.”

West Mercia Police said three men, aged 34, 45 and 47, and two women, aged 34 and 66, were taken into custody on suspicion of murder.