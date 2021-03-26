First group of passengers arrives for Ireland’s hotel quarantine

A passenger is escorted to a coach by a member of the defence forces after arriving at Dublin Airport

The first group of people to face mandatory hotel quarantine in Ireland has arrived at the designated facility.

Around 20 passengers arriving into Dublin Airport on Friday were transferred by bus to the first quarantine centre at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Santry.

It marks the beginning of Ireland’s mandatory hotel quarantine system for passengers arriving from countries flagged as high risk for Covid-19 transmission.

As of 4am on Friday, all passengers from one of the 33 countries deemed high risk by the Government will have to quarantine for 12 nights at a hotel.

A member of the Defence Forces at Dublin Airport (Brian Lawless/PA)

Passengers were transferred from the airport by bus, which was escorted by Army vehicles.

The stay at the hotel could be reduced if a person receives a negative test for the virus taken on day 10 of quarantine.

Countries on the list include Argentina, Austria, Brazil, Chile, Mauritius, Rwanda, South Africa, the United Arab Emirates and Zimbabwe.

Travellers are required to pre-book accommodation in a designated quarantine facility and to pre-pay for their stay.

The booking portal for mandatory hotel quarantining went live on the Government website earlier this week.

The cost per adult traveller for a 12-night stay inclusive of all services is 1,875 euro.

The Tifco Hotel Group, which has been appointed as the service provider, will provide full board accommodation, as well as ground transportation, security services and health and wellbeing services.

The Crowne Plaza Dublin Airport Hotel was the first hotel to begin receiving quarantining travellers.

All passengers arriving into Ireland from designated States after 04.00 on the morning of Friday, 26 March are now required to pre-book accommodation in a designated quarantine facility, and to pre-pay for their stay. Booking portal – https://t.co/wCoJAc6XiW. pic.twitter.com/kQoyojNqqG — Irish Embassy Dar (@IrlEmbTanzania) March 24, 2021

If a person does not fulfil the legal requirement for mandatory hotel quarantine they are committing an offence, and can receive a fine of up to 2,500 euro and/or a six-month prison sentence.

The new quarantine rules also apply to any passenger who arrives from any other country without a negative PCR test for Covid-19 carried out no more than 72 hours before they arrive in Ireland.

Those passengers will have to pay a day rate of 150 euro.

The Defence Forces will not be involved in the everyday security or care of passengers in mandatory hotel quarantining.