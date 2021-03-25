Rainbow lasers light up Edinburgh skyline

Laser art installation Global Rainbow lights up the Edinburgh skyline

Rainbow lasers lit up the Edinburgh skyline as part of a colourful artwork.

The spectacular show was the Scottish premiere of Global Rainbow, an installation by Puerto Rico-born artist Yvette Mattern.

The installation lit up the sky above Edinburgh Castle as part of the Burns & Beyond festival (Jane Barlow/PA)

It was brought to Edinburgh as part of Burns & Beyond, the Robert Burns festival, and was initially scheduled for January before being postponed because of lockdown restrictions.

The artwork beams seven parallel shafts of light across the skyline, representing a “spectacular rainbow crashing through what seemed like apocalyptic clouds” the artist witnessed in 2007.

Ms Mattern said: “This year, more than ever before, Global Rainbow can bring together communities to look ahead to a brighter future, while reflecting on the year past.

“Edinburgh is a perfect stage for the installation and I was very excited to see the rainbow reach out above the city.”

The National Monument was also illuminated (Jane Barlow/PA)

The National Monument on Calton Hill was also lit up in rainbow colours for the occasion.