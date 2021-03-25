Number of people in poverty in UK hit record high before pandemic

UK pound notes and coins

The number of people in the UK living in poverty hit a record high just before the coronavirus pandemic began, figures show.

A total of 14.5 million individuals were estimated to be in relative low income – below 60% of average household income – in the year to March 2020.

This was up slightly from 14.4 million the previous year, but a million higher than the equivalent figure a decade earlier in 2009/10.

The number of children living in poverty also hit a record high in 2019/20, up year-on-year from 4.1 million to 4.3 million.

But the figures, published by the Department of Work and Pensions, show that average household income “increased significantly” ahead of the pandemic, rising from £455 a week in 2018/19 to £476 in 2019/20, after housing costs.

Comparable figures for UK households with below average income began in 2002/03.

The estimated proportion of UK children living in relative poverty in 2019/20 after housing costs was 30.7%, while the equivalent figure for all UK individuals was 22%

Director of policy and campaigns at Action for Children, Imran Hussain, said: “The Government is in denial over child poverty which continues to rise and threatens to torpedo its flagship plans for levelling up.

“Today’s figures show that on the eve of the pandemic, levels rose to 4.3 million – that is children growing up in families who struggle to put food on the table, afford clothes or heat their homes.