Man in court after bomb disposal team called to Holyroodhouse

UK NewsPublished:

Julien Dupuis, 39, made no plea and was remanded in custody at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

Police at Holyroodhouse
Police at Holyroodhouse

A man has appeared in court after a bomb disposal team attended a report of a suspicious item in the grounds of the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

Police Scotland said they were called to the Queen’s official residence in Edinburgh at about 8.50pm on Tuesday.

The bomb disposal team was called to the scene to examine the item and made it safe.

Police at Holyroodhouse
Police officers were seen conducting a search within the grounds of the Palace of Holyroodhouse (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Julien Dupuis was arrested and charged with breach of the peace in connection with the incident.

The 39-year-old, from Edinburgh, appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday and made no plea.

He was remanded in custody and is expected to reappear within eight days.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News