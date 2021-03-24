Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

A social distancing sign in Guildford (

Here is Wednesday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to March 20, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (March 21-24) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 315 local areas in England, 112 (36%) have seen a rise in case rates, 198 (63%) have seen a fall and five are unchanged.

Corby in Northamptonshire has the highest rate in England, with 151 new cases recorded in the seven days to March 20 – the equivalent of 209.1 cases per 100,000 people.

This is up from 181.4 per 100,000 in the seven days to March 13.

Barnsley has the second highest rate, up from 167.3 to 187.6, with 463 new cases.

North Lincolnshire has the third highest rate, up from 130.0 to 160.2, with 276 new cases.

The five areas with the biggest week-on-week rise are:

West Lindsey (up from 74.2 to 123.3)

Derbyshire Dales (58.1 to 99.6)

Rugby (67.9 to 103.7)

Dudley (51.6 to 84.0)

Broxtowe (57.0 to 88.6)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on March 24 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

