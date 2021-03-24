Job losses: Major cuts in the last three months

A John Lewis store

Almost 9,000 jobs have been cut or put at risk in major announcements from big British companies in the last three months, according to analysis by the PA news agency.

Job losses have slowed since last year, when PA tracked more than 270,000 job losses between late March, when lockdown started, and the end of December.

Below is a list of major announcements of jobs at risk over the last three months:

Total: 8,749