William and Kate’s private moment of reflection on first lockdown anniversary

Royal visit to London vaccination centre

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have observed a private moment of reflection in Westminster Abbey to remember those who lost their lives in pandemic.

On the anniversary of the first national lockdown, William and Kate held a minute’s silence at midday in the abbey’s Shrine of St Edward the Confessor.

The Cambridges were joined by the Dean of Westminster the Very Reverend Dr David Hoyle and stood in silence before the Dean delivered a series of short prayers.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at Westminster Abbey (Aaron Chown/PA)

William then lit a candle in remembrance at the altar of the Shrine, and Kate placed fresh daffodils next to the candle.

The Shrine is where William and Kate privately signed their marriage register during their wedding ceremony – the 10th anniversary of which is next month.

The couple were visiting the Gothic abbey on Tuesday to tour its vaccination centre and to thank staff and volunteers.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge speak to staff during a visit to the vaccination centre at Westminster Abbey (Aaron Chown/PA)

In early March, the NHS opened the abbey clinic to provide up to 2,000 jabs each week to local Westminster residents.