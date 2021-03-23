Number of workers on payroll up for third month, but down 693,000 in pandemic

A man walks past a shop with 'Closing down' signs

The number of workers on UK payrolls increased for the third month in a row in February but has fallen by nearly 700,000 since the start of the pandemic, according to official figures.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the number of payrolled workers rose by 68,000 (0.2%) between January and February.

Overall there were 693,000 fewer workers on payrolls than in February 2020, with more than half – 368,000 jobs – lost in the hospitality sector as lockdowns and restrictions hammered the industry.

The ONS added that 123,000 payroll jobs were also lost in the hard-hit retail sector.

The latest figures show the rate of unemployment stood at 5% between November and January, compared with 5.1% in the previous three months.

Sam Beckett, ONS head of economic statistics, said: “After yet another monthly increase, there were almost 200,000 more employees on payroll in February than three months earlier, although that is still nearly 700,000 down from the start of the pandemic.