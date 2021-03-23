Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

A man receives an injection of the Covid-19 vaccine at the Science Museum in London (Victoria Jones/PA)

Here is Tuesday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to March 19, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (March 20-23) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

(PA graphic)

Of the 315 local areas in England, 120 (38%) have seen a rise in case rates, 188 (60%) have seen a fall and seven are unchanged.

Barnsley has the highest rate in England, with 478 new cases recorded in the seven days to March 19 – the equivalent of 193.6 cases per 100,000 people.

This is up from 153.9 per 100,000 in the seven days to March 12.

Corby in Northamptonshire has the second highest rate, unchanged week-on-week at 182.8, with 132 new cases.

North Lincolnshire has the third highest rate, up from 126.5 to 167.2, with 288 new cases.

The five areas with the biggest week-on-week rise are:

Broxtowe (up from 50.0 to 92.1)

North Lincolnshire (126.5 to 167.2)

Barnsley (153.9 to 193.6)

West Lindsey (77.4 to 113.9)

Rugby (67.9 to 103.7)

(PA graphic)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on March 23 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full. From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to March 19; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to March 19; rate of new cases in the seven days to March 12; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to March 12.