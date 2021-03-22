Judge draws marriage of Sir Frederick Barclay to a close

Sir Frederick Barclay

A High Court judge has signalled an end to the marriage of a member of one of Britain’s most famous business families.

Mr Justice Cohen issued a divorce decree on Monday after Sir Frederick Barclay, 86, and Lady Hiroko Barclay, 78, began fighting over money.

Neither Sir Frederick nor Lady Hiroko attended the virtual public hearing in the Family Division of the High Court on Monday.

Sir Frederick and Lady Hiroko had married in May 1987.

Lady Hiroko had petitioned for divorce on the grounds of unreasonable behaviour, the judge heard.

Lady Hiroko Barclay leaves the High Court in London following an earlier hearing (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Mr Justice Cohen had considered arguments over how big a payout Lady Hiroko should get, following the breakdown of the relationship, at a separate, private hearing last week.

He is expected to publish a ruling soon.

Sir Frederick and his twin brother Sir David Barclay were among the UK’s most high-profile businessmen.

Sir David died, aged 86, in January.

Their interests included the Telegraph Newspaper Group and The Ritz hotel in London.

The family also has links to the Channel Islands and Monaco.

Mr Justice Cohen pronounced a decree nisi at Monday’s hearing.

The hearing lasted less than a minute.