Hearing loss may be linked to coronavirus, study suggests

Coronavirus – Thu Mar 18, 2021

Hearing loss and other auditory problems may be strongly associated with coronavirus, new research suggests.

Researchers found 56 studies that identified an association between Covid-19 and auditory and vestibular problems.

They pooled data from 24 of the studies to estimate that the prevalence of hearing loss was 7.6%, tinnitus was 14.8% and vertigo was 7.2%.

The vestibular system includes the parts of the inner ear and brain that process the sensory information involved with controlling balance and eye movements.

However, the team – who followed up their review carried out a year ago – described the quality of the studies as fair.

Their data primarily used self-reported questionnaires or medical records to obtain Covid-19-related symptoms, rather than the more scientifically reliable hearing tests.

Kevin Munro, professor of audiology at The University of Manchester and Manchester Biomedical Research Centre (BRC) hearing health lead, said: “There is an urgent need for a carefully conducted clinical and diagnostic study to understand the long-term effects of Covid-19 on the auditory system.

“It is also well-known that viruses such as measles, mumps and meningitis can cause hearing loss, little is understood about the auditory effects of the Sars-CoV-2 virus.

“Though this review provides further evidence for an association, the studies we looked at were of varying quality so more work needs to be done.”

Prof Munro is leading a year-long UK study to investigate the possible long-term impact of coronavirus on hearing among people who have been previously treated in hospital for the virus.

His team hopes to accurately estimate the number and severity of Covid-19 related hearing disorders in the UK, and discover what parts of the auditory system might be affected.