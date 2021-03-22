Army to reduce by 10,000 troops, Defence Secretary confirms

Defence Command Paper

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has argued that modern advances mean “greater effect can be delivered by fewer people” as he confirmed the Army will shrink by around 10,000 troops.

Detailing a major modernisation of the armed forces, Mr Wallace urged MPs not to play “Top Trumps” with force numbers on Monday as he broke a pledge the Conservatives ran the last election on.

Defence Committee chairman Tobias Ellwood warned against the “dramatic cuts” to conventional military strength as Labour criticised the plan “for fewer troops, fewer ships, fewer planes”.

Mr Wallace argued that the Army has not been at its “established strength” of 82,000 since the middle of last decade, but that it would reduce from 76,500 “trade trained personnel” currently to 72,500 by 2025.

“The Army’s increased deployability and technological advantage will mean that greater effect can be delivered by fewer people,” he said.

“These changes will not require redundancies and we wish to build on the work already done on utilising our reserves to make sure the whole force is better integrated and more productive.”

Following the publication last week of the Integrated Review of foreign and defence policy, Mr Wallace argued that previous reviews were “overambitious and underfunded, leaving forces that were overstretched and underequipped”.

But, anticipating the anger from some Tory MPs, he recalled his own Army experience that despite the troop numbers boasted “it was in truth a hollow force”.

“That is why, while I know some colleagues would rather play Top Trumps with our force numbers, there’s no point boasting about numbers of regiments when you send them to war in snatched Land Rovers or simply counting the number of tanks when our adversaries are developing new ways to defeat them,” he said.

Senior Tory Mr Ellwood welcomed investment in cyber and other advances but warned “they come at a huge price to our conventional defence posture”.

He said there are “dramatic cuts” to troop numbers, tanks and RAF aircraft, which he said would not pass if the plans were put to a Commons vote.

Labour will not compromise on national security; we will support well-conceived, properly financed upgrades to our defence. But there’s a growing gulf between the Government’s ambitions and its actions. The public and Parliament deserve better. Our Forces deserve better. — John Healey MP (@JohnHealey_MP) March 22, 2021

For Labour, shadow defence secretary John Healey warned his counterpart in Government that “size matters”, adding: “This is a plan for fewer troops, fewer ships, fewer planes, over the next few years.”

The cuts come despite the Prime Minister definitely ruling out any when launching his manifesto for the 2019 general election.

“We will not be cutting our armed services in any form. We will be maintaining the size of our armed services,” he said.

The Government argued modernisations are needed to create a more agile military able to counter evolving threats around the globe.

The changes set out in a defence command paper include £3 billion for new vehicles, long range rocket systems, drones, electronic warfare and cyber capabilities.

Titled “Defence in a Competitive Age”, it sets out how forces will spend more time deployed overseas to support allies and deter hostile powers such as Russia, which was identified in the Integrated Review as the “most acute threat” to the UK.

Mr Johnson spoke to Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg ahead of the Government detailing the major overhaul.