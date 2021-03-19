Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine: Notable people who have received the jab

Coronavirus – Sat Feb 13, 2021

The Prime Minister is due to have his first Covid-19 jab on Friday, and has said he will be receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Here are some of the famous faces who have had this vaccine so far:

Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Frank Augstein/PA)

– Sir Keir Starmer

The Labour leader, 58, insisted people should feel confident in taking the vaccine, after receiving his first dose of the Oxford University jab in his constituency on Sunday.

“I think the AstraZeneca vaccine is safe, the experts are telling us it is safe and I would urge everybody who is invited to come forward to have the vaccine,” he said.

– The Duchess of Cornwall

In continued support of the vaccine rollout, The Prince and The Duchess today visited a pop-up centre at @FPMosque. ? Around the clinic, Their Royal Highnesses met clinical and operational leads, vaccinators, administrators and stewarding staff from the NHS and the Mosque. pic.twitter.com/IN1SLNXmgD — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) March 16, 2021

Camilla revealed she was given the AstraZeneca vaccine during a visit to a pop-inoculation centre in London, saying it “didn’t matter” which sort people received.

The Prince of Wales has also been vaccinated, as have the Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh.

– Sajid Javid

The former chancellor of the Exchequer thanked volunteers, the armed forces, NHS England and the Oxford/AstraZeneca team as he joined the 25,000,000 people to receive the vaccine.

– Sanjeev Bhaskar

The comedian and actor took part in a video encouraging ethnic minority communities to get the Covid vaccine, which was shown simultaneously across several UK TV channels last month.

On March 4, he tweeted a picture of himself getting the jab, saying: “I got the point! Safe clinic, medical chat beforehand to ask questions, painless injection. No side effects apart from a love of wordplay. Obviously I got the Pun-JAB!”

Two days later, Mr Bhaskar posted another photo in a tweet that began “#AstraZeneca update. Pretty knackered from yesterday & a bit achey but that could also have been from early & long filming days (freezing & with really uncomfortable footwear!) beforehand.”

He added he was “back to normal today”, and thanked the NHS worker who gave him the jab.

#AstraZeneca update. Pretty knackered yesterday & a bit achey but that could also have been from early & long filming days (Freezing & with really uncomfortable footwear!) beforehand. Back to normal today. Here’s Deenesh, my excellent Jabba. Which makes me Han. Or Luke. Or Leia. pic.twitter.com/HMfpRJ4mU5 — Sanjeev Bhaskar? (@TVSanjeev) March 6, 2021

– Sir Simon Stevens

The NHS chief executive, 54, is among 2.4 million people aged 50 to 54 who are now eligible for a vaccine, and said he was “personally delighted” to receive the Oxford vaccine.

He said the jab he received on Thursday at Westminster Abbey’s vaccination site was “quick, painless and effective”.

– Stephen Fry

Actor Stephen Fry is given an injection of the Covid-19 vaccine (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

While receiving his own dose of the Oxford vaccine at Westminster Abbey, the comedian and actor joked that, as a Cambridge University alumnus, he would have to “put petty rivalries behind me”.

– Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber

The musical impresario, 72, took part in trials for the Oxford coronavirus vaccine and later he was told he had had the real jab and not the placebo

He told Good Morning Britain that he was now “teeming” with antibodies.

– Diane Abbott



Former shadow home secretary Diane Abbott has told the PA news agency she had her first injection of the AstraZeneca vaccine ‘three weeks ago’ (Dominc Lipinski/PA)

Labour MP for Hackney North and Stoke Newington Diane Abbott, 67, has also been immunised.

The former shadow home secretary told the PA news agency on Thursday: “I had my first injection of the AstraZeneca vaccine three weeks ago”.

– Nick Hewer

The Apprentice and Countdown star, 76, praised the “amazing efficiency” of the vaccination centre at Lord’s Cricket ground where he received his AstraZeneca jab, writing on Twitter: “I was in and out in about 7 minutes (honestly).”

So I had a shot in the arm (Oxford AZ style) on Friday at the Lords Cricket Ground. Amazing efficiency. I was in and out in about 7 minutes (honestly). No waiting. So impressed with the NGS and the Belgravia Surgery. Thanks a million. Now for the 12 week wait for 2nd jab. — Nick Hewer (@Nick_Hewer) January 24, 2021

– Lloyd Grossman

The 70-year-old broadcaster and author, known widely for his range of cooking sauces, was given the injection at North Cotswold Hospital, Moreton-in-Marsh, Gloucestershire, in February.

– Dame Joan Collins

Receiving the AstraZeneca jab was “painless and seamless,” the veteran actress, 87, announced on Instagram.

Dame Joan received her vaccination on the same day the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh were vaccinated at Windsor Castle.

– Alan Titchmarsh