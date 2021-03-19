Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

People walk past a Government sign warning people to stay at home on the high street in Winchester (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Here is Friday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to March 15, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (March 16-19) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

(PA Graphics)

Of the 315 local areas in England, 137 (43%) have seen a rise in case rates, 171 (54%) have seen a fall and seven are unchanged.

Corby in Northamptonshire continues to have the highest rate in England, with 136 new cases recorded in the seven days to March 15 – the equivalent of 188.3 cases per 100,000 people.

This is up from 137.1 per 100,000 in the seven days to March 8.

Barnsley has the second highest rate, up from 142.6 to 182.7, with 451 new cases.

Hull has the third highest rate, up from 157.8 to 173.2, with 450 new cases.

The five areas with the biggest week-on-week rise are:

Richmondshire (up from 31.6 to 106.1)

Rossendale (46.2 to 109.1)

Melton (50.8 to 109.4)

Corby (137.1 to 188.3)

North Lincolnshire (94.0 to 139.9)

(PA Graphics)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on March 19 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full. From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to March 15; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to March 15; rate of new cases in the seven days to March 8; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to March 8.