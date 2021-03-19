Half of adults in England have had first dose of Covid vaccine, figures suggest

People register for the Covid-19 vaccine at Poetsâ Corner in Westminster Abbey, London (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Half of adults in England are likely to have received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, new figures suggest.

A total of 22,337,590 people had been given a first jab as of March 18, according to NHS England.

This is the equivalent of 50.5% of the population of England aged 18 and over, based on the latest estimates by the Office for National Statistics.

England is the first of the four nations to pass the symbolic milestone.

(PA Graphics)

Wales is currently at the equivalent of 47.7% of adults, Scotland 46.6% and Northern Ireland 45.1%.

A separate milestone has been passed in Wales, where one in 10 of the total population is likely to have had both doses of the vaccine.

Latest figures show that 318,976 people in Wales have received two doses, the equivalent of 10.1% of the population.

Wales is well ahead of the other three nations in terms of second doses.

England has fully vaccinated 2.5% of its total population, while for both Scotland and Northern Ireland the figure is 3.7%.

Among adults only, Wales has given both doses to the equivalent of 12.6% of people 18 and over, Northern Ireland 4.9%, Scotland 4.5% and England 3.2%.