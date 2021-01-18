TV presenter Ben Fogle among celebrities lining up to jump in puddle for charity

ITV Gala 2017 – London

Celebrities from the world of entertainment, sport and business are lining up to jump in a puddle in a bid to raise £1 million to help beat cancer.

Ben Fogle, impressionist Jon Culshaw, triple world motorsport champion Andy Priaulx, former England batsman Rob Key and Dame Mary Perkins are among those joining the incentive in support of Cancer Research UK.

Jumping in Puddles for Cancer is getting people to donate a pound to the charity every time they make a splash.

The campaign is inviting more people to follow suit and do the same.

It was started by magazine editor and charity fundraiser Susie Campanella, who’s friend Gary Burgess, an ITV news reporter, received an incurable cancer diagnosis late last year.

Ms Campanella aims to raise £1 million to go towards cancer research.

TV presenter Fogle said: “I can’t think of a better way to spend a soggy afternoon than to get your wellies on, get out in the fresh air and jump in a puddle.

“Jumping in Puddles for Cancer is such a simple, feel-good thing to do – it just makes you smile.

“Who doesn’t like a splash about in a puddle – especially for kids who are normally told not to get messy?

“It can be a country puddle, a seaside puddle or a home-made puddle. It’s about having a bit of fun and raising much-needed money for the life-saving work of Cancer Research UK.”

Ms Campanella said: “Jumping in Puddles for Cancer is such a simple idea and people seem to find it irresistible.