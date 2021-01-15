Thousands of new road signs will direct people to temporary vaccination centres

Coronavirus vaccine site sign

Journeys to get a coronavirus vaccine in locations such as disused nightclubs and historic mansions will be eased by a firm offering free signage.

The AA said it is willing to install up to 5,000 signs directing people to every temporary vaccination centre opened in the UK this month.

Around 500 such sites are expected to be launched.

Locations include Batchwood, a disused nightclub in Hertfordshire; Nonsuch Mansion, a historic house in south-west London; and The Staddy, a function centre five miles outside Plymouth.

Temporary vaccination sites are being created across the UK (AA/PA)

The AA believes that while the locations of hospitals, pharmacies and GP surgeries are well known to local communities, temporary vaccination sites could be harder to find for many people.

Edmund King, AA president, said: “We have signed 10 vaccination sites already and are contacting all local authorities and health and transport organisations.

“In normal times our signs service would sign Wimbledon, Glastonbury and similar prestigious events, but signing vaccination centres is perhaps more important than a seat on Centre Court or watching Taylor Swift on stage in these troubled times.”

Transport minister Baroness Vere said: “It’s fantastic to see the AA offering to provide free signs to local authorities directing people to vaccination centres.