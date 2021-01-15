Man charged after 92-year-old woman ‘tricked into paying £160 for fake vaccine’

Westminster Magistrates' Court

A man has been charged after allegedly tricking a 92-year-old woman into paying £160 for a fake Covid-19 vaccine.

David Chambers, 33, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court to face two counts of fraud by false representation, common assault and two allegations of breaching coronavirus regulations.

Chambers, from Surbiton, south-west London, was remanded in custody and will next appear at Kingston Crown Court on February 12, the City of London Police said.

His alleged victim is said to have allowed him into her home in Surbiton on the afternoon of December 30 after Chambers allegedly said he was there to administer the Covid-19 vaccine.