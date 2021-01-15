Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Coronavirus – Mon Jan 11, 2021

Here is Friday’s update of the latest Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to January 11, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

(PA Graphics)

Data for the most recent four days (January 12-15) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 315 local areas in England, 37 (12%) have seen a rise in case rates, 277 (88%) have seen a fall and one is unchanged.

Knowsley in Merseyside has the highest rate in England, with 1,989 new cases recorded in the seven days to January 11 – the equivalent of 1,318.4 cases per 100,000 people.

This is up from 1,118.9 in the seven days to January 4.

(PA Graphics)

Barking and Dagenham in London has dropped to second place, down from 1,718.6 to 1,273.8, with 2,712 new cases.

Newham in London is in third place, down from 1,494.9 to 1,202.1, with 4,245 new cases.

– The 10 areas with the biggest week-on-week rise in rates

1. Knowsley (up from 1,118.9 to 1,318.4)

2. Sefton (870.8 to 1,028.9)

3. St Helens (684.4 to 820.7)

4. Liverpool (861.4 to 965.2)

5. South Ribble (420.6 to 522.6)

6. Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole (751.5 to 851.4)

7. Preston (400.3 to 477.9)

8. Torbay (186.4 to 261.3)

9. Norwich (541.4 to 613.9)

10. Rossendale (485.4 to 556.8)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on January 15 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

– Here is the list in full

From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to January 11; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to January 11; rate of new cases in the seven days to January 4; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to January 4.