A train passes over the River Great Ouse in Haversham, Buckinghamshire

Heavy snow is set to bring travel disruption and the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice for Scotland, northern and central England as the weekend approaches.

The River Roding in Essex burst its banks and a large swathe of England was covered by 30 flood warnings by Friday lunchtime.

The River Roding after it burst its banks in Abridge, Essex (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Swans at Herrington Country Park on a cold morning in Sunderland (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Wind turbines peak out of the top of low-lying clouds over Lancashire (Peter Byrne/PA)

Flooding caused by the River Mardyke busting its banks near North Stifford and Purfleet, in Essex (Yui Mok/PA)

A vehicle negotiates a flooded road in Mountsorrel, Leicestershire (Mike Egerton/PA)

The River Roding in Abridge, Essex (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

A car on a flooded road in Bottesford, Leicestershire (Mike Egerton/PA)

Cyclists make their way through flood water on Mountnessing Road in Billericay, Essex (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

But it wasn’t all doom and gloom as some people were determined to have fun in the snowy conditions.

Swimmers at Thorpe Bay near Southend in Essex (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Heavy snow and freezing rain failed to stop these two from taking a dip (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Emma McPartland (front) and Hannah Coulthart sledging on the golf course at Gleneagles in Auchterarder, Perthshire (Andrew Milligan/PA)

People walk in the snow at Gleneagles in Auchterarder (Andrew Milligan/PA)

People sledging on the golf course at Gleneagles (Andrew Milligan/PA)