What the papers say – January 14

Britain’s struggle against the rampaging coronavirus and Donald Trump’s impeachment dominate the front pages.

A collection of British newspapers

The vaccination push on a dark day in Britain’s pandemic battle leads most of the papers on Thursday, along with Donald Trump making history again – through his second impeachment.

The Daily Telegraph leads on the Prime Minister vowing to “ramp up” the vaccination rollout, alongside a feature photo of National Guard troops sleeping inside the US Capitol.

The Times has a similar photo of troops in the Capitol sleeping beside a statue of Abraham Lincoln, while running a lead story on a study that says contracting Covid-19 provides “at least as good” an immune defence against catching the disease again as a vaccine.

The Financial Times runs the same Lincoln photo with its lead on the impeachment, while the i also splashes with the latest twist out of Washington.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail says despite Britain’s highest daily Covid death toll yet, there are “21 million reasons to be hopeful” – the number of vaccination doses that are now on British soil.

The Daily Express echoes that upbeat tone with a headline of: “Coming soon! Covid jabs round the clock”.

And The Sun also splashes on Boris Johnson’s pledge over “24/7” jabs, while Metro leads on Britain’s deputy chief medical officer Jonathan Van-Tam working on the frontlines of the vaccination effort.

The Guardian brings a more sobering front page, however, showing photos of seven ordinary Britons who died from the coronavirus under a headline of: “Worst day yet for Covid deaths in Britain as toll passes 100,000”.

And The Independent leads with a story on the NHS cancelling “life-saving” transplants because hospital beds are filled with Covid patients.

The Daily Star has dressed four senior Government leaders up as clowns, asking “Can anybody give a straight answer?” about the fight against the pandemic.

And the Daily Mirror turns to the school meals issue, saying a “hero” teacher who delivers free food to children in Grimsby has given “heartless Tories and their fat cat chums” a “lesson in decency”.

