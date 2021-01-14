What the papers say – January 14

A collection of British newspapers

The vaccination push on a dark day in Britain’s pandemic battle leads most of the papers on Thursday, along with Donald Trump making history again – through his second impeachment.

The Daily Telegraph leads on the Prime Minister vowing to “ramp up” the vaccination rollout, alongside a feature photo of National Guard troops sleeping inside the US Capitol.

TELEGRAPH: PM pledges to ramp up vaccination rollout

The Times has a similar photo of troops in the Capitol sleeping beside a statue of Abraham Lincoln, while running a lead story on a study that says contracting Covid-19 provides “at least as good” an immune defence against catching the disease again as a vaccine.

The Times 14/1/2021
Members of the National Guard take a break as their colleagues protected Congress during the impeachment debate to avoid a repeat of last week's violent clashes.

The Financial Times runs the same Lincoln photo with its lead on the impeachment, while the i also splashes with the latest twist out of Washington.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Thursday 14 January

Impeached… again. Trump makes history – now Senate to decide his future
Thursday's front page

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail says despite Britain’s highest daily Covid death toll yet, there are “21 million reasons to be hopeful” – the number of vaccination doses that are now on British soil.

The Daily Express echoes that upbeat tone with a headline of: “Coming soon! Covid jabs round the clock”.

And The Sun also splashes on Boris Johnson’s pledge over “24/7” jabs, while Metro leads on Britain’s deputy chief medical officer Jonathan Van-Tam working on the frontlines of the vaccination effort.

Tomorrow's front page: 'Brits will be able to get Covid jab 24/7'

The Guardian brings a more sobering front page, however, showing photos of seven ordinary Britons who died from the coronavirus under a headline of: “Worst day yet for Covid deaths in Britain as toll passes 100,000”.

Guardian front page, Thursday 13 January 2021: Worst day yet for Covid deaths in Britain as toll passes 100,000

And The Independent leads with a story on the NHS cancelling “life-saving” transplants because hospital beds are filled with Covid patients.

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: NHS cancels transplants due to bed shortage

The Daily Star has dressed four senior Government leaders up as clowns, asking “Can anybody give a straight answer?” about the fight against the pandemic.