Irvine Welsh and Jodie Foster movies to premiere at Glasgow Film Festival

A movie written by Irvine Welsh and another starring Jodie Foster are among the features to debut at the 2021 Glasgow Film Festival (GFF).

Lockdown measures forced plans for a hybrid approach of screening films to be shelved, with the annual festival now online only from February 24 to March 7.

It will open with Lee Isaac Chung’s autobiographical drama Minari – following a Korean-American family and starring The Walking Dead actor Steven Yeun – and close with Suzanne Lindon’s debut feature Spring Blossom.

Scottish filmmaker Anthony Baxter’s Eye Of The Storm, which follows painter James Morrison through the last two years of his life, is one of the world premieres at this year’s festival.

Allison Gardner, Glasgow Film chief executive and the GFF co-director, said: “Glasgow Film Festival 2021 may look different to previous years, but what has not changed is the quality of incredible films from across the world that we are bringing to our audiences.

“The programme is filled with gems, but a few of my highlights must include Ben Sharrock’s bewitching tale of a refugee in Scotland Limbo, charming coming-of-age romance Sweetheart, Mads Mikkelsen’s stand-out performance in Riders Of Justice, stunning and compelling documentary BIG vs SMALL, and Gunda, a farmyard story of a sow and her piglets that will steal your heart.”

More reasons to be cheerful… We're super happy to share that both #GFF21 Opening and Closing Films, MINARI and SPRING BLOSSOM will feature in our adapted online festival? Full programme announcement inbound!@MinariMovie pic.twitter.com/nCQuvncOXQ — Glasgow Film Fest (@glasgowfilmfest) January 11, 2021

Other world premieres at the festival include Poly Styrene: I Am A Cliche, from the founder of acclaimed punk band X-Ray Spex and co-directed by her daughter Celeste Bell; Luke White’s documentary Handsome; Marly Morrison’s debut feature Sweetheart; and Philippe McKie’s Dreams On Fire.

The Mauritanian, directed by Kevin Macdonald and based on the best-selling memoir by Mohamedou Ould Slahi, will be given its UK premiere. It tells the story of Slahi (played by Tahar Rahim), who was held for years in Guantanamo Bay and also stars Foster alongside Benedict Cumberbatch.

Another UK premiere feature is Creation Stories – written by Welsh, starring Ewen Bremner and Jason Isaacs and directed by Nick Moran. It charts the rise of Creation Records founder Alan McGee.

Allan Hunter, fellow festival co-director, said: “Everyone is staying indoors and keeping safe and we are really excited that the 2021 Glasgow Film Festival can play its part in the home viewing landscape.

“A terrific selection of new features honours the Glasgow tradition of discovering gems from around the world and showcasing the very finest home-grown productions.

“Among the many highlights I would single out are an exceptional selection of documentaries led by Frederick Wiseman’s majestic City Hall and Sonia Kenneback’s riveting Enemies Of The State, dazzling first features from talents to watch that include Danish thriller Shorta and the beguiling romance Jumbo, and new works from festival favourites including Iciar Bollain’s romantic charmer Rosa’s Wedding.”