In Pictures: Wintry conditions as snow and freezing rain batters parts of the UK

Nicky Maxey, a Met Office spokeswoman, said unsettled conditions are set to last into next week.

Eliza Riba-Segues, 12, left, and Laiya Grant, 11, from Penicuik, sledge at Glencourse Golf Course near Penicuik, Midlothian
Eliza Riba-Segues, 12, left, and Laiya Grant, 11, from Penicuik, sledge at Glencourse Golf Course near Penicuik, Midlothian

Parts of the UK have been battered by snow and freezing rain and a Met Office yellow warning for snow and ice remains in place until 9pm on Thursday, stretching from the northern Highlands to South Yorkshire.

Snow-covered trees at the River Knaik at Braco, near Dunblane, in Scotland
Snow-covered trees at the River Knaik at Braco, near Dunblane, in Scotland (Andrew Milligan/PA)
A couple walk through the snow in Auchendinny, Midlothian
A couple walk through the snow in Auchendinny, Midlothian (Jane Barlow/PA)
Left to right, Michael McInally, Katie Black, Rhea Black, 10, and Carmyn McInally, 10, sledging at Glencourse Golf Course near Penicuik, Midlothian
Left to right, Michael McInally, Katie Black, Rhea Black, 10, and Carmyn McInally, 10, sledging at Glencourse Golf Course near Penicuik, Midlothian (Jane Barlow/PA)
A woman pushes a shopping trolley through snow in Hexham (Owen Humphreys/PA)
A tractor makes its way through snow in Braco, near Dunblane, in Scotland
A tractor makes its way through snow in Braco, near Dunblane, in Scotland (Andrew Milligan/PA)
A Royal Mail lorry drives through snow on the A69 near Newcastle (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Snow covers the church and graveyard in Braco, near Dunblane in Scotland (Andrew Milligan/PA)
A member of staff from Tesco shovels snow outside the store in Hexham, Northumberland (Owen Humphreys/PA)
A coronavirus information sign surrounded by snow in Auchendinny, Midlothian (Jane Barlow/PA)
A train arrives at Hexham train station, Northumberland (Owen Humphreys/PA)
The snowfall was no deterrent to some hardy joggers in Midlothian (Jane Barlow/PA)
A war memorial covered in snow in Braco, near Dunblane in Scotland (Andrew Milligan/PA)
