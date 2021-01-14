Boots and Superdrug among pharmacies to start high street vaccine rollout

The NHS Covid-19 vaccination centre at Boots in Halifax

High street pharmacies in England will be able to distribute coronavirus vaccines from Thursday, the NHS has said.

Boots and Superdrug branches will be among the six stores across the country which will be able to administer the jabs.

Boots in Halifax, and Superdrug in Guildford, will be in the first group to hand out the injections, alongside Andrews Pharmacy in Macclesfield, Cullimore Chemist in Edgware, north London, Woodside Pharmacy in Telford and Appleton Village pharmacy in Widnes.

The stores have been picked because they are capable of delivering large volumes of the medicine and allow for social distancing, while still giving a spread across the country.

By the end of the month, more than 200 community chemists will be able to give vaccines, according to NHS England.

The NHS Covid-19 vaccination centre at Boots in Halifax (Will Johnston/Boots)

The pharmacies join the 200 hospitals, around 800 GP clinics and seven mass vaccination centres where jabs are already being handed out.

Dr Bruce Warner, deputy chief pharmaceutical officer, praised the work of pharmacists and said: “Pharmacy teams have been working incredibly hard throughout the pandemic and, as we accelerate the vaccination programme, they are playing a vital role in delivering the life-saving jabs to those in their communities.”

Health Secretary Matt Hancock echoed his thanks and said it was “fantastic” that vaccinations would be available on the high street.

Mr Hancock said: “Pharmacies sit at the heart of local communities and will make a big difference to our rollout programme by providing even more local, convenient places for those that are eligible to get their jab.

“Pharmacists have worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic, often acting as the first port of call for medical advice – and often staying open when all around have closed.