Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Here is Wednesday’s update of the latest Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to January 9, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (January 10-13) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 315 local areas in England, 154 (49%) have seen a rise in case rates, 159 (50%) have seen a fall and two are unchanged.

Barking & Dagenham in London continues to have the highest rate in England, with 3,205 new cases recorded in the seven days to January 9 – the equivalent of 1,505.4 cases per 100,000 people.

This is down slightly from 1,634.5 in the seven days to January 2.

Knowsley in Merseyside has the second highest rate, up from 796.8 to 1,399.3, with 2,111 new cases.

Newham in London is in third place, down very slightly from 1,406.3 to 1,398.3, with 4,938 new cases.

The 10 areas with the biggest week-on-week rise in rates are:

1 Knowsley (up from 796.8 to 1,399.3)

2 Liverpool (612.2 to 1,048.1)

3 Sefton (650.1 to 1,075.9)

4 Halton (874.7 to 1,212.4)

5 St Helens (491.7 to 824.0)

6 Bournemouth Christchurch & Poole (607.3 to 881.0)

7 Wirral (696.9 to 941.0)

8 Worcester (540.4 to 768.6)

9 Copeland (330.0 to 544.1)

10 Tendring (956.6 to 1,169.5)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on January 13 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full. From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to January 9; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to January 9; rate of new cases in the seven days to January 2; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to January 2.