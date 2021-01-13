Human remains found in search for man last seen three years ago

Officers investigating the disappearance of a man in 2017 have discovered human remains during a search near where he was last seen in Argyll.

The family of Anthony Parsons from Tillicoultry has been informed and enquiries are ongoing.

