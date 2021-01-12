Shell to cut 330 North Sea jobs as part of wider reductions

Shell offices

Shell is to cut 330 jobs from its North Sea operations as part of a wider company reshaping.

Last year, the firm announced plans to cut between 7,000 and 9,000 jobs worldwide by the end of 2022 following a collapse in oil demand amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The UK upstream side of the business will be affected in this round of cuts with around 1,330 positions being reduced to around 1,000 over the next two years.

While the majority of these reductions are office-based in Aberdeen, many are related to older platforms – such as Brent Charlie, which is due to be decommissioned in the next couple of years – and investment projects coming to an end.

Frontline operations at North Sea platforms and gas plants will be broadly unaffected, with Shell maintaining it is still committed to investing in the region.

A spokesman said: “We are undergoing and implementing a strategic review of the organisation, which intends to ensure we are set up to thrive throughout the energy transition and be a simpler organisation.

“As indicated last year, because of the efficiencies we expect to gain we will reduce between 7,000 and 9,000 jobs globally by the end of 2022.