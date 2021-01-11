What the papers say – January 11

A collection of British newspapers

Upbeat news about the vaccination programme is mixed with warnings of tougher lockdown policing on Monday’s front pages.

The Daily Mirror leads on the mass coronavirus vaccination programme which starts today, calling it “the big jabs fightback”.

The Daily Star calls it “jabs for all”, reporting every adult will receive a vaccine by the autumn, while The Sun brings an update on its drive for volunteers to help “vaccinate the nation”.

By contrast, The Times and the i lead on shops and supermarkets being told to enforce mask wearing and social distancing to engender greater compliance with the lockdown.

Metro says police are cracking down on pandemic protocol breaches, and reports on the arrest of two “Covidiots” who were filming a protest stunt.

The Guardian also blends upbeat news on vaccinations with a sterner tone in reporting “stricter rules could be on the way” amid warnings current lockdown measures may not be tough enough.

And The Daily Telegraph has a similar lead, saying tougher rules on exercise and mask-wearing in workplaces are on the table.

Meanwhile, the Financial Times turns to the world’s other big story, reporting US senators are resisting calls to impeach President Donald Trump.

