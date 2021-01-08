Majority of coronavirus patients have at least one symptom six months later

A nurse works on a patient in the ICU

More than three quarters of coronavirus patients have at least one ongoing symptom six months after initially becoming unwell, according to a new study.

The research looked at the long-term effects of Covid-19 on people admitted to hospital in Wuhan, China, and found that the most common symptom to persist is fatigue or muscle weakness, in 63% of patients.

Patients also frequently experience sleep difficulties (26%), and anxiety or depression was reported among 23% of patients, according to the study.

Researchers found patients who were severely ill in hospital more often had impaired lung function and abnormalities detected in chest imaging – which could indicate organ damage – six months after symptom onset.

The study, published in The Lancet, found that levels of neutralising antibodies fell by more than half (52.5%) after six months in 94 patients whose immune response was tested at the peak of the infection.

Researchers suggest this raises concerns about the possibility of being re-infected by the virus.

Professor Bin Cao, from the National Centre for Respiratory Medicine, China-Japan Friendship Hospital and Capital Medical University, said: “Because Covid-19 is such a new disease, we are only beginning to understand some of its long-term effects on patients’ health.

“Our analysis indicates that most patients continue to live with at least some of the effects of the virus after leaving hospital, and highlights a need for post-discharge care, particularly for those who experience severe infections.

“Our work also underscores the importance of conducting longer follow-up studies in larger populations in order to understand the full spectrum of effects that Covid-19 can have on people.”

The new study included 1,733 Covid-19 patients, with a median age of 57, who were discharged from Jinyintan Hospital in Wuhan between January 7 and May 29 last year.

Follow-up visits were done from June 16 to September 3, 2020, and the median follow-up time was 186 days.

All patients were interviewed face-to-face using questionnaires to evaluate their symptoms and health-related quality of life.

They also underwent physical examinations, lab tests, and a six-minute walking test to gauge patients’ endurance levels.

In addition, 94 patients whose blood antibody levels were recorded at the height of the infection as part of another trial received a follow-up test.

At follow-up, 76% of patients (1,265/1,655) reported at least one ongoing symptom.

Fatigue or muscle weakness was reported by 63% (1,038/1,655), while 26% (437/1,655) had sleep difficulties and 23% (367/1,733) experienced anxiety or depression.

Of the 390 patients who underwent additional testing, 349 completed the lung function test.

Patients with more severe illness commonly had reduced lung function, with 56% (48/86) of those at severity scale five to six – who required ventilation – experiencing reduced flow of oxygen from the lungs to the bloodstream.

For patients at severity scale four – who required oxygen therapy – and those at scale three (who did not require oxygen therapy) the figures were 29% (48/165) and 22% (18/83), respectively.

Patients with more severe disease performed worse in the six-minute walking test, with 29% of those at severity scale five to six walking less than the lower limit of the normal range, compared with 24% for those at scale three, and 22% for scale four.

Researchers also found that some patients went on to develop kidney problems post-discharge.

Tests revealed that 13% (107/822) of patients whose kidney function was normal while in hospital had reduced kidney function in follow-up.

The researchers say that as the number of participants with antibody test results both at acute phase and follow-up was limited, larger samples are needed in the future to clarify how levels of antibodies against the virus change over time.